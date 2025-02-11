Hyatt CEO Named 2025 Cornell Hospitality Icon

By Sarah Magnus-Sharpe

ITHACA, N.Y. (business.cornell.edu) — The Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration is pleased to share it has selected an outstanding leader in the hotel industry, Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, to receive the 2025 Cornell Hospitality Icon of the Industry Award. The award is scheduled to be presented at the Cornell Icon and Innovator Awards event in New York City on June 3, 2025.

A renowned industry leader, Mark Hoplamazian was named president and chief executive officer of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in December 2006. Over the course of his eighteen-year tenure, he has overseen Hyatt’s IPO, transformative growth and helped articulate the company’s purpose: to care for people so they can be their best. Previously, Hoplamazian served as president of the Pritzker Organization, LLC (TPO), the principal financial and investment advisor to certain Pritzker family business interests. During his 17-year tenure with TPO, he served as an advisor to various Pritzker family-owned companies, including Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Hoplamazian previously worked in international mergers and acquisitions at the First Boston Corporation in New York.

“We are so excited and honored to recognize Mark as this year’s Cornell Icon. Mark is a tremendous leader who, with his deep care for every colleague, guest, and stakeholder, epitomizes the essence of hospitality,” said Kate Walsh, dean of the Nolan Hotel School. “He leads Hyatt – and our industry – with heart, mind and soul, and is both an inspiration and model for our Cornell students. We could not think of a more fitting leader to recognize as our industry’s Icon.”

Hoplamazian serves on the Executive Committee of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the Board of Directors of Brand USA, and the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of World Business Chicago; the Chairman of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future; and a member of the Discovery Class of the Henry Crown Fellowship. Hoplamazian is a member of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago and serves as the co-chair of the Committee’s Public Safety Task Force. Hoplamazian is also a director of the Board of VF Corporation.

“We look forward to another highly successful Icon & Innovator Awards celebration this year. The event’s success continues to affirm the pre-eminence of our Nolan Hotel School in its engagement with the global hospitality and travel industry,” said Andrew Karolyi, dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. “Congratulations go to the new awardees, of course, but I want to add congratulations to our exceptional Nolan School leadership, faculty, staff, students, and alumni. We are so proud.”