Mayor Bass Swears In Councilmember Adrin Nazarian Before Overflow Crowd at Valley College

LOS ANGELES — Despite heavy rain, an overflow crowd packed Monarch Hall auditorium at L.A. Valley College to see Adrin Nazarian sworn in as a member of the Los Angeles City Council, on Sunday, January 26.

Mayor Karen Bass administered the oath to Councilmember Nazarian with his wife and children at his side.

“You know when I commit myself to doing something, I see it through,” said Councilmember Nazarian, who served for ten years in the State Assembly before running for City Council. Nazarian credits his life experience with instilling this value of persistence.

His family fled war-torn Iran when he was a child, and it took several years for the family to reunite and rebuild their lives in Los Angeles. “That goes a long way towards making me who I am today, understanding the plight of others and making sure that everyone has an opportunity for a second chance to pursue their dream, while bettering the community and the society they live in,” said Councilmember Nazarian.

“Councilman Nazarian has hit the ground running as Councilmember for the Second District, introducing new legislation to make L.A. more affordable and working to make sure that housing is available here for the next generation of Angelenos,” said Mayor Karen Bass. “Especially now in the face of crisis, collaborative leadership is vital. I know Councilman Nazarian shares a vision for a new Los Angeles where we continue to break from the status quo and move away from the old ways of doing things, especially as we unite and work together to rebuild and recover fully from the recent fires.”

Nazarian took the oath in a restrained but celebratory event following weeks of heartbreak and anxiety over the windstorm and wildfires that have ravaged the Greater Los Angeles area. He led the audience in a moment of silence for victims of the fires and offered warm praise for the firefighters, police and City workers who have fought the fires, protected lives and property, and restored power after the gale-force windstorm.