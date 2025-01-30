Austin’s Blanton Museum to Host ‘In Creative Harmony’ Exhibit Featuring Gorky

AUSTIN, Texas — The Blanton Museum here will host “In creative Harmony: Three Artistic Partnerships,” starting on February 16, in which six artists’ works are paired in a three-part exhibit. The pairs are Arshile Gorky and Isamu Noguchi; José Guadalupe Posada and Artemio Rodríguez and Nora Naranjo Morse and Eliza Naranjo Morse.

The exhibit will close on July 20.

No artist creates in isolation. Shared visual languages, techniques, and concerns shape artistic innovation.

“In Creative Harmony” explores the ways in which artists inspire each other by highlighting the relationships between three pairs of artists: inter-generational Mexican printmakers José Guadalupe Posada and Artemio Rodríguez; friends and innovators in abstract painting and sculpture Arshile Gorky and Isamu Noguchi; and Nora Naranjo Morse and her daughter Eliza Naranjo Morse, who will be creating new work together for the first time.

This three-part exhibition — each partnership organized by a different Blanton curator — reveals the diversity of connections and contexts that drive creativity.

Arshile Gorky and Isamu Noguchi: Outside In