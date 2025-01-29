Attorney Mark Geragos Joins Truth and Accountability League Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES — Mark Geragos, who was an executive producer on the Truth and Accountability League (TAAL) produced feature documentary, “Motherland,” and the first major contributor and the biggest funder of the film, joins the Armenian-focused non-profit watchdog organization’s board. TAAL is a 501©3 non-profit advocacy organization based in Los Angeles and founded in 2020 due to a significant increase in anti-Armenian racism, defamation, hate crimes, and Armenophobia that monitors and addresses discrimination, bias, disinformation, propaganda, and slander of the Armenian people and culture at the media level, including social media, academics, intelligentsia, and public policy.

“[Having] Mark on our board is not just the usual honor and privilege, but a gamechanger for TAAL and a big win for the Armenian community,” said TAAL’s founder, Vic Gerami. He added, “The world knows Mark as a renowned celebrity attorney responsible for getting justice for countless people. Mark’s immense generosity, philanthropic projects, and championing of many causes make him a lionheart and a hero that makes Armenians proud.”

Geragos brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in advocacy as a past board member of the Armenia Fund International Board of Trustees and frequent host of the annual Thanksgiving Telethon. He has also held other roles with Armenian organizations, including founding member and chairman of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry and a member of the Advisory Committee of Birthright Armenia.

Geragos’s accomplishments have earned him numerous accolades. He is the only attorney besides Johnnie Cochran to be named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in both the criminal and civil arenas. California Law Business Magazine ranked him among the ‘100 Most Influential Attorneys in California’ for three consecutive years, and he is one of the handful of Lawyers named as a SuperLawyer for over 20 years. His 59-million-dollar verdict against Pfizer Corporation was ranked among the ‘Top Ten Verdicts in 2008 in California’ and ‘Top Fifty Verdicts in the United States’ by the National Law Journal. Early last year, he won a 32-million-dollar wrongful death verdict in Federal Court.

“I’m excited to join the Truth and Accountability League’s board of directors. They do tremendous work for the community. I’ve known Vic for some time and seen his commitment in the last five years to combat disinformation, slander, propaganda, and the defamation of the Armenian people. We’ve had political advocacy, philanthropy, and other types of organizations, but never one that directly deals with the information and cyber war we face now,” said Geragos.

He added, “I call on everyone to throw their support behind TAAL in the battle to call out misinformation whether it is public policy, academics or in the media. I look forward to TAAL’s upcoming projects and campaigns.”