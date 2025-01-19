Protecting the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem: A Call to the Diaspora

WATERTOWN — Join the founders of the Save the ArQ movement, Hagop Djernazian and Setrag Balian, for a presentation and community gathering to learn about the Armenian community’s status in Jerusalem, the ongoing legal battle, and how you can get involved, at St. James Armenian Church in Watertown, MA, at 1:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by the Armenian Assembly of America, together with the Pan Armenian Council of New England.

The Speakers

Hagop Djernazian embodies resilience and determination as a 4th generation descendant of the post-Genocide Jerusalem Armenian community. His passion and advocacy for the preservation of the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem has lead him to take on the role as a co-founder of the Save the ArQ movement. Through leadership and dedication, he has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding the historic and culturally significant Armenian land. Hagop also serves an integral role as the Executive Committee member and leader of the Scouts at the Hoyetchmen Club in Jerusalem, a cornerstone institution in the Jerusalem Armenian community. His involvement ensures the continuity of cultural traditions and values for future generations. In pursuit of furthering his knowledge and understanding of the complexities of the region, Hagop holds a BA in International Relations and Middle East Studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and is currently pursuing a second BA in Law.

Setrag Balian is an activist, writer, and 4th generation descendant of the esteemed Balian family. He has studied Economics in France and Armenia, and explored the world of Ceramics in Spain. Setrag’s roots run deep in the cultural heritage of his ancestors, as the renown Balians are one of the founding families of Armenian Ceramics in Jerusalem. With passion about preserving his cultural legacy of the Armenian community in Jerusalem, Setrag is not only an activist but a co-founder of the Save the ArQ movement, dedicated to defending and safeguarding the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem – a cause close to his heart. Setrag has also emerged as a prominent voice in advocating for the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural treasures of his cherished Armenian Quarter. Beyond his activism, Setrag has also contributed to scholarly discourse on Jerusalem Armenians through several articles. His insights offer valuable perspectives on the challenges and triumphs of the vibrant community, shedding light on their unique cultural identity and historical significance, particularly in the Old City of Jerusalem,