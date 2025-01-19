  TOP STORIES WEEK   03
 

Therapists for Armenia volunteers collaborating with disability advocates in Armenia to understand assistive device needs
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Galvanizing Diaspora Grants Program Projects Underway

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — Several months ago, we discussed the Galvanizing Diaspora Grants Program initiated by the Armenia 2041 Foundation. This program aimed to support individuals and organizations with innovative, pan-Armenian ideas by offering them grants. In October, the ten recipients of this initiative were announced. Today, we’d like to highlight some of the exciting projects that, with the help of these grants, will soon become a reality.

Dr. Noubar Afeyan

Therapists for Armenia

Therapists for Armenia, a US-based nonprofit, is committed to advancing occupational, physical, and speech therapy, promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities, and enhancing well-being in Armenia through education, collaboration, support, and advocacy. Since 2019, they have spearheaded numerous humanitarian and capacity-building initiatives in Armenian rehabilitation.

With the support of this grant, Therapists for Armenia is set to launch an innovative projectdi titled “Azad 3D: 3D Printed Devices for Independent Living.” Azad 3D is an online social enterprise that enables customers to order 3D-printed assistive devices made in Armenia. These devices can significantly increase independence in daily activities such as dressing and eating. Compared to traditional manufacturing, 3D printing offers a more affordable and accessible alternative, helping to meet the growing demand for assistive devices.

Azad 3D brings together experts from both the diaspora and Armenia to strengthen Armenian communities and promote inclusion in several ways: (1) Supporting the well-being of older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those with various health conditions, (2) Employing people with disabilities who are often excluded from the workforce, (3) Increasing the capacity for universal design concepts.

The program will initially launch in Armenia and later expand to other communities. “Our diverse team of diasporan healthcare providers, Armenian disability advocates, experienced engineers, and passionate robotics students will ensure the devices are both functional and ergonomic. With Azad 3D, we are not only creating assistive devices but also fostering a community of inclusion and support. We are excited to see the positive impact this project will have on the lives of many,” says Armineh Babikian, founder and executive director of Therapists for Armenia.

Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA)

Armenians continue to be underrepresented in STEM fields, both in Armenia and across the diaspora. While various initiatives have sought to address this gap, many lack the necessary coordination to drive meaningful change. The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) is working to shift this narrative.

Linda Megerdichian, 2024 AESA president, highlights the organization’s vision: “Our shared passion for STEM fuels our quest for objectivity, innovation, curiosity, and ingenuity. Integrity and respect guide our relationships, encouraging us to treat each other as equals, transcend boundaries, and prioritize ideas over hierarchy. Together, we form a strong and vibrant community, dedicated to lifting each other up, embracing volunteerism, and creating opportunities for collaboration and professional growth.”

Through this commitment, AESA aims to empower Armenians worldwide, fostering a culture of unity and excellence in STEM. With the support of the Galvanizing Diaspora Grants Program, AESA plans to launch an annual six-month mentorship program aimed at closing the STEM gap by fostering innovation and increasing Armenian representation in the field.

The AESA Mentorship Program will provide participants with a robust support system, including one-on-one mentorship and six specialized workshops. The workshops will cover critical topics such as goal setting, resume and cover letter writing, interview techniques, interpersonal and communication skills, emotional intelligence, and professional branding.

By tapping into the expertise of subject matter experts and leveraging contributions from community members across the diaspora and Armenia, the AESA Mentorship Program aims to cultivate a strong network of skilled and empowered Armenian STEM professionals.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The Road: A Diaspora Media Platform

Another grant recipient is Dr. Aleksandr V. Gevorkyan, Professor of Economics at St. John’s University in New York. Dr. Gevorkyan plans to establish The Road, a nonprofit media outlet that will publish accessible expert opinions and analyses on Armenian diaspora-related topics.

This unique web-based platform will foster open discussions on diaspora issues, synthesizing complex academic insights into articles written for the general public. The Road aims to uphold the highest standards of modern journalism and analytical writing while making diaspora-related research more accessible to a wider audience.

The platform will serve as a vital connection between academics and the broader global Armenian community. There is a wealth of historical and contemporary research on the Armenian diaspora, addressing topics such as migration, community transformations, assimilation, and engagement with the Republic of Armenia. The Road will provide an open forum for informed commentary and the exchange of ideas on pressing issues related to the diaspora and diaspora-Armenia relations.

The winning projects of Galvanizing Diaspora 2024 have already started working on bringing their ideas to life. The projects are to be realized within 18 months, by the spring of 2026.

