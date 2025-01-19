Galvanizing Diaspora Grants Program Projects Underway

YEREVAN — Several months ago, we discussed the Galvanizing Diaspora Grants Program initiated by the Armenia 2041 Foundation. This program aimed to support individuals and organizations with innovative, pan-Armenian ideas by offering them grants. In October, the ten recipients of this initiative were announced. Today, we’d like to highlight some of the exciting projects that, with the help of these grants, will soon become a reality.

Therapists for Armenia

Therapists for Armenia, a US-based nonprofit, is committed to advancing occupational, physical, and speech therapy, promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities, and enhancing well-being in Armenia through education, collaboration, support, and advocacy. Since 2019, they have spearheaded numerous humanitarian and capacity-building initiatives in Armenian rehabilitation.

With the support of this grant, Therapists for Armenia is set to launch an innovative projectdi titled “Azad 3D: 3D Printed Devices for Independent Living.” Azad 3D is an online social enterprise that enables customers to order 3D-printed assistive devices made in Armenia. These devices can significantly increase independence in daily activities such as dressing and eating. Compared to traditional manufacturing, 3D printing offers a more affordable and accessible alternative, helping to meet the growing demand for assistive devices.

Azad 3D brings together experts from both the diaspora and Armenia to strengthen Armenian communities and promote inclusion in several ways: (1) Supporting the well-being of older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those with various health conditions, (2) Employing people with disabilities who are often excluded from the workforce, (3) Increasing the capacity for universal design concepts.

The program will initially launch in Armenia and later expand to other communities. “Our diverse team of diasporan healthcare providers, Armenian disability advocates, experienced engineers, and passionate robotics students will ensure the devices are both functional and ergonomic. With Azad 3D, we are not only creating assistive devices but also fostering a community of inclusion and support. We are excited to see the positive impact this project will have on the lives of many,” says Armineh Babikian, founder and executive director of Therapists for Armenia.