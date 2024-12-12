  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II with Luis Moreno Ocampo
Catholicos Karekin II Receives Former ICC Prosecutor

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ECHMIADZIN (Public Radio of Armenia) —  Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomed former International Criminal Court Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo to the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin on December 9.

During the meeting, Ocampo provided updates on his efforts to raise awareness about the ethnic cleansing in Artsakh at the COP29 Summit in Azerbaijan, advocate for the release of Armenian prisoners, and encourage global prayers for Armenia and the captives.

Catholicos Karekin expressed his gratitude for Ocampo’s contributions and reaffirmed the Armenian Church’s dedication to defending the rights of displaced Armenians, preserving Artsakh’s cultural and spiritual heritage, and addressing the region’s challenges.

They also discussed pressing developments in the region and the Middle East.

 

