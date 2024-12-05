The World Needs a Pro-Human AI Agenda

AI is an information technology. Whether in its predictive form (such as the recommendation engines on social-media platforms) or its generative form (large language models), its function is to sift through massive amounts of information and identify relevant patterns. This capability is a perfect antidote to what ails us. We live in an age where information is abundant, but useful information is scarce. Everything that you could want is on the internet (along with many things you don’t want), but good luck finding what you need for a specific job or purpose.

Useful information drives productivity growth, and as David Autor, Simon Johnson and I have argued, it is more important than ever in today’s economy. Many occupations — from nurses and educators to electricians, plumbers, blue-collar workers and other modern craft workers — are hampered by the lack of specific information and training to deal with increasingly complex problems. Why are some students falling behind? Which equipment and vehicles need preemptive maintenance? How can we detect faulty functioning in complex products such as airplanes? This is exactly the kind of information AI can provide.

When applied to such problems, AI can deliver much larger productivity gains than those envisioned in my own meager forecast. If AI is used for automation, it will replace workers; but if it is used to provide better information to workers, it will increase the demand for their services, and thus their earnings.

Unfortunately, three formidable barriers are blocking us from this path. The first is the fixation on AGI. Dreams of superintelligent machines are pushing the industry to ignore the real potential of AI as an information technology that can help workers. Accurate knowledge in the relevant domain is what matters, but this is not what the industry has been investing in. Chatbots that can write Shakespearean sonnets will not empower electricians to perform sophisticated new tasks. But if you genuinely believe that AGI is near, why bother helping electricians?

The problem is not just the obsession with AGI. As a general principle, tools should do things that humans are not good at doing efficiently. This is what hammers and calculators do, and it is what the internet could have done if it had not been corrupted by social media. But the tech industry has adopted the opposite perspective, favoring digital tools that can substitute for humans rather than complementing them. This is partly because many tech leaders underappreciate human talent and exaggerate human limitations and fallibility. Obviously, humans make mistakes; but they also bring a unique blend of perspectives, talents, and cognitive tools to every task. We need an industry paradigm that, rather than celebrating the superiority of machines, emphasizes their greatest strength: augmenting and expanding human capabilities.1

A second obstacle is underinvestment in humans. AI can be a tool for human empowerment only if we invest as much in training and skills. AI tools complementing workers will amount to nothing if most humans cannot use them, or cannot acquire and process the information they provide. It took humans a long time to figure out how to manage the information from new sources such as the printing press, radio, TV, and the internet, but the timeline for AI will be accelerated (even if the “imminent AGI” scenario remains so much hot air).

The only way to ensure that humans benefit from AI, rather than being fooled by it, is to invest in training and education at all levels. That means going beyond the trite advice to invest in skills that will be complementary to AI. While that is of course necessary, it is woefully insufficient. What we really need is to teach students and workers to coexist with AI tools and use them in the right way.

The third barrier is the tech industry’s business models. We will not get better AI unless tech companies invest in it; but the sector is now more concentrated than ever, and the dominant firms are completely devoted to the quest for AGI and human-replacing and human-manipulating applications. A huge share of the industry’s revenues comes from digital ads (based on collecting extensive data from users and getting them hooked on platforms and their offerings), and from selling tools and services for automation.

But new business models are unlikely to emerge by themselves. The incumbents have built large empires and monopolized key resources — capital, data, talent — leaving aspiring entrants at an increasing disadvantage. Even if some new player breaks through, it is more likely to be acquired by one of the tech giants than to challenge their business model.

The bottom line is that we need an anti-AGI, pro-human agenda for AI. Workers and citizens should be empowered to push AI in a direction that can fulfill its promise as an information technology. But for that to happen, we will need a new narrative in the media, policymaking circles, and civil society, and much better regulations and policy responses. Governments can help to change the direction of AI, rather than merely reacting to issues as they arise. But first policymakers must recognize the problem.

(Daron Acemoglu, a 2024 Nobel laureate in economics and Institute Professor of Economics at MIT, is a co-author [with James A. Robinson] of Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty [Profile, 2019] and a co-author [with Simon Johnson] of Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity [PublicAffairs, 2023]. This commentary originally appeared on the website www.project-syndicate.org on November 29.)