Erhan Arık’s Journey to the Stations of the Armenian Genocide and Beyond

WATERTOWN — Project Save Photograph Archive presented as part of its “Conversations on Photography” series an illustrated talk on October 24 by Erhan at its new Watertown headquarters, which was cosponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research. Arık showed images of Armenian life in Armenia, Turkey and the Middle East from his trilingual 2016 book, Gayan [Station], printed in Istanbul by Aras Publishing.
The book includes photos of Armenian communities in Tehran, Isfahan, Zakho, Dohuk, Beirut, Jubail, Antelias, Ainjar, Amman, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Bethany, Yerevan, Antakya and Istanbul, taken from 2014 to 2016. The title Gayan refers to the camps or settlements where Armenians lived after the Armenian Genocide and the book reflects the stories of descendants of survivors.
Project Save Executive Director Dr. Arto Vaun provided a brief introduction to Project Save, founded in 1975 by Ruth Thomasian (who was present at the event), and today holding well over 80,000 original photographs, all archived, from around the world. Vaun introduced Arık, who was born in Ardahan, Turkey, in 1984, and graduated from the Department of Journalism of Anadolu University in Eskisehir, Turkey. He was a student of Merter Oral in social documentary photography.
Vaun observed that Arık’s photography and video projects since 2010 focused on topics such as the 1915 Armenian Genocide and its survivors who scattered to many countries. His photographic and multimedia project called Horovel was shown in Turkey, Armenia and France. His documentary short films “Remembering,” produced after visiting villages on both sides of the Turkish-Armenian border, and “Voice” were shown in the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in 2010.
Arık, in 2012, directed the short Turkish-language video “An Educational Institution Seized in Ortaköy: The Andonyan Armenian Catholic Monastery and School” and in 2021 served as cinematographer of “Retourner à Sölöz” [Return to Sölöz], about French-Armenian filmmaker, director and actor Serge Avédikian’s return to the village of his grandparents, south of Istanbul.
Vaun first met Arık in Beirut in 2015 while the latter was working on Gayan and again connected with him in Armenia and Turkey.