Jordan Drops ‘My Sweet Land’ As Its Oscar Entry For Best International Feature, ‘Due to Diplomatic Pressures’

By Melanie Goodfellow, Matthew Carey

LOS ANGELES (Deadline) — Jordan has withdrawn Sareen Hairabedian’s documentary My Sweet Land as its official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, reportedly after coming under pressure from Azerbaijan, Deadline has learned.

In a statement, the Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC) said, “Jordan withdrew its submission of ‘My Sweet Land‘ documentary film due to diplomatic pressures. The Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC) remains committed to showcasing and promoting all Jordanian films, including their participation in film festivals.”

The award-winning documentary follows 11-year-old Vrej, who dreams of becoming a dentist in his village in Artsakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave within Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been at the heart of a violent dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the 1980s. Artsakh fought for decades to become a breakaway state, an independence movement that ended with the Azerbaijani offensive of 2023.

The choice of the film by Jordan sparked controversy in Azerbaijan where its sympathetic account of the Armenians displaced by the conflict was viewed as taking an overtly anti-Azerbaijani stance.

Deadline understands the Azerbaijan government wrote to Jordan’s Foreign Ministry requesting it reconsider the film’s selection as its Oscar entry, which in turn put pressure on the Jordan’s Royal Film Commission to withdraw the film.