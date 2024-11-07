UK Lobbyists Accused of ‘Greenwashing’ Azerbaijan ahead of COP Climate Summit

By Luca Amin

LONDON (Democracy for Sale) — A lobbying firm with close links to senior British politicians and the oil industry is being paid $4.7 million to help Azerbaijan’s authoritarian regime enhance its image ahead of the crucial UN COP climate summit later in November, Democracy for Sale can reveal.

The lobbying giant Teneo, which employs Labour’s former Culture Secretary Ben Bradshaw as well as Boris Johnson’s former business chief, has been awarded the seven-month contract which campaigners claim will help the oil-rich state “greenwash” its reputation.

On November 11, the UN will host its COP29 climate change summit in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital. The choice of Azerbaijan as a host for the summit has been controversial. Its economy is highly dependent on fossil fuels and critics have pointed to the regime’s human rights record including the imprisonment of climate activists.

An investigation by Democracy for Sale in conjunction with the i Paper and SourceMaterial, reveals that as part of the Teneo contract, one of its British consultants will be paid “a monthly fee of $25,000, plus bonuses totaling $50,000” while only working on a “part-time basis.”

Teneo’s lobbying team working on the Azerbaijan contract includes Boris Johnson’s former chief business adviser Alex Hickman.