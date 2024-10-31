ANRC Residents and Staff Celebrate Pontifical Blessing

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. — The Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ANRC) hosted Aram I, Catholicos of Cilicia, on October 22. During this most memorable visit, the Catholicos shared a special blessing and toured the facility dedicated to providing both short-term and long-term rehabilitative care for elders in the Armenian community.

Catholicos Aram engaged warmly with residents and staff, bringing joy and laughter throughout his visit.

This marks his first visit to the Boston area since 2015.

One poignant moment was shared with 110-year-old resident, Mary Vartanian, a survivor of the Armenian Genocide. Vartanian presented the Catholicos with a crocheted keepsake, inscribed in Armenian with the message, “Do not forget April 24th,” commemorating the tragic events of 1915. Vartanian, originally from the village of Antep, moved to Lebanon and later the US with her husband, a talented violinist and composer, and their six children.

In a touching conclusion to the visit, the Catholicos joined the residents for a short mass, during which the group sang the beloved Armenian folk song Cilicia. The lyrics resonate with longing and hope, celebrating the beauty and rich traditions of the Armenian people

After blessing the meal prepared by the residents and staff, he posed for photographs before departing in a stately caravan of black SUVs.