110-year old ANRC resident and Genocide survivor, Mary Vartanian, and Catholicos Aram I of the Great See of Cilicia
Community

ANRC Residents and Staff Celebrate Pontifical Blessing

by
Alin K. Gregorian
2
0

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. — The Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ANRC) hosted Aram I, Catholicos of Cilicia, on October 22. During this most memorable visit, the Catholicos shared a special blessing and toured the facility dedicated to providing both short-term and long-term rehabilitative care for elders in the Armenian community.

Catholicos Aram engaged warmly with residents and staff, bringing joy and laughter throughout his visit.

This marks his first visit to the Boston area since 2015.

One poignant moment was shared with 110-year-old resident, Mary Vartanian, a survivor of the Armenian Genocide. Vartanian presented the Catholicos with a crocheted keepsake, inscribed in Armenian with the message, “Do not forget April 24th,” commemorating the tragic events of 1915. Vartanian, originally from the village of Antep, moved to Lebanon and later the US with her husband, a talented violinist and composer, and their six children.

Catholicos Aram I of the Great See of Cilicia with members of AWWA and ANRC

In a touching conclusion to the visit, the Catholicos joined the residents for a short mass, during which the group sang the beloved Armenian folk song Cilicia. The lyrics resonate with longing and hope, celebrating the beauty and rich traditions of the Armenian people

After blessing the meal prepared by the residents and staff, he posed for photographs before departing in a stately caravan of black SUVs.

The ANRC is a not-for-profit nursing and rehabilitation center that has been serving elders locally and internationally for over 100 years, owned by the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) and managed by Legacy Lifecare.

The AWWA is a not-for-profit organization established in 1915 dedicated to serving elders and their families both locally and internationally. In 2004, AWWA expanded its mission to Nagorno Karabakh to become a supporter of Hanganak Elder Program and Clinic which provided medical care, food, and social support to elders in that region and continues to do so for those elders displaced in Armenia today. AWWA believes that honoring elders is at the very foundation of both family and community.

 

