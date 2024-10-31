2024 TCA Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund Awards Announced

WATERTOWN — The management of the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s “Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund” this week announced the names of Armenian students who received awards in 2024 for their academic studies.

They are:

Daniel Cherry, Boston College, of Boston, a sophomore majoring in political science, with a minor in pre-law, scheduled.

Keti Jhangiryan, Russian-Armenian University, Yerevan, in her first year studying international law, originally from Stepanakert, Karabakh, graduating in 2028.

Lorig Korajian, Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada, studying international law, from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, graduating in 2026.

Noted journalist and Armenian activist Dr. Nubar Berberian passed away on November 23, 2016. His entire estate has bequeathed to the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Inc. The Board of Directors of TCA decided to establish the irrevocable “Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund” and accomplish his will and use yearly interests to give awards to college students of Armenian descent who major in either International Law or Political Science.