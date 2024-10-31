  TOP STORIES WEEK   44
 

Prof. Tessa Hofmann
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian Genocide

Scholar Tessa Hofmann Interviews Artsakh Refugee: After the Expulsion

Alin K. Gregorian
Prof. Tessa Hofmann, a noted German scholar of Armenian and Genocide studies, is a research scholar at the Free University of Berlin. Her most recent book, Das geopolitische Schicksal Armeniens:Vergangenheit und Gegenwart (Armenian’s Geopolitical Fate: Past and Present), was just printed. Earlier this month, she interviewed Siranush Sargsyan, a Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) native, who along with all Armenian citizens of that enclave, had to flee. Sargsyan is a freelance journalist and has her stories published in regional and international media, including Newsweek, the Armenian Weekly, the Armenian Mirror-Spectator and the Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR). She is currently completing an internship at the Tageszeitung (taz) in Berlin.

On September 19, 2023, the complete expulsion and mass exodus from the de facto Republic of Artsakh began. How did you experience that day?

Despite being under starvation siege for almost 10 months and realizing that hope was fading, we still couldn’t imagine there would be a large-scale attack by Azerbaijan. You never want to imagine that war will start tomorrow. Although it only lasted one day, it felt like an eternity. During those twenty-four hours, explosions were heard every two minutes. With the first explosion, they even targeted the limited-use power plant, and the lack of communication made the situation even more unbearable. Parents ran to schools under explosions to find their children, while children tried to run home. On the way, 10-year-old Gor’s heart stopped out of fear. A few hours later, thousands of citizens who had barely escaped from villages through forests reached Stepanakert, but the city was already unable to help them due to lack of food and medicine. Wives and mothers had no information about their loved ones at military positions. Even after the end of military operations, thousands of soldiers were still surrounded and could only reach their relatives a few days later. Their families waited in uncertainty for several days.

Flight, expulsion or both? How did the mass exodus take place?

When it was decided after the capitulation that all Armenian soldiers should disarm, no one felt safe anymore. First the villagers and then the capital’s residents, seeing Azerbaijanis already in the city’s outskirts, realized they couldn’t stay. After months of suffering and deprivation, they decided to leave to at least save their families. The forced displacement was comparable to a real hell. From Stepanakert to the Armenian border, which normally took two hours, we passed for two to three days. It was reminiscent of the Der Zor in some ways. Hungry, emaciated, frightened, some having lost relatives and unable to bury them, they had to endure this unbearable journey. 64 people died on that hellish road, unable to withstand the intolerable conditions. Children were also born on the way. Almost all men had the mindset that Azerbaijanis would capture them at the border, because for months Azerbaijanis had been spreading rumors that they would arrest all men who had participated in any war.

What does Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh mean to you personally? What do you miss most?

Artsakh is my essence, my identity, my past. Without Artsakh, I feel as if I’m cut off from the ground. Perhaps strangely, I felt safer there even after going through four wars. Now I don’t feel safe anywhere. Longing is an inexplicable feeling. Sometimes I miss Artsakh as a whole homeland that we’ve been deprived of, but sometimes in details — the house where I spent my childhood, our churches, our mountains that seemed endless, sometimes even the smallest things left behind that I now try to find similar ones around the world and compare, endlessly. It’s terribly hard to be separated from relatives’ graves. Along with longing, there’s a feeling of guilt for leaving them alone there.

Is there a realistic chance of the displaced persons to return? And if so, what would be the conditions for this?

Unfortunately, our return to Artsakh is only a dream, at least for now. As much as we realize we have that right, without serious security guarantees it’s impossible to imagine, and today I don’t see any country or force ready to give us those guarantees.

Siranush Sargsyan

How do you assess the policy of the current government of the Republic of Armenia regarding Artsakh? Does it advocate for the right of return of the displaced persons? For the restitution of their material losses?

Unfortunately, the Armenian authorities are doing nothing to realize our right of return. We witnessed more talk about our return from representatives of other countries. The Armenian authorities justify this by not wanting to create obstacles for signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, but it’s difficult for me to understand how they envision this peace treaty if there’s no mention of Nagorno-Karabakh, what has happened, and our return. As for compensation for our lost property, I have no expectations in this matter either. Although some steps have been taken to file claims in international court, some human rights defenders have already expressed concerns and have no hope that it will become a reality.

What do you think were the main reasons for the failure of the negotiations for a peace agreement with Azerbaijan in the period 1994-2020?

Neither in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, nor in Azerbaijan were societies prepared for this peace. We- Armenians certainly didn’t want war in any form and considered the existing fragile peace, which was a status quo, sufficient as long as we remained in our homeland. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, was preparing for war and, having not just the support but the direct participation of Turkey, simply decided to resolve the issue through war.

What is the situation of those displaced from Artsakh after more than a year? What are their most pressing concerns?

One year after forced displacement and ethnic cleansing, forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians face numerous challenges. The most pressing are providing accessible housing and employment. Most of them left their homes and everything they had created over the years. They brought almost nothing with them, only a few clothes and the most important items. They are forced to start everything from scratch. Armenia itself is a small state and every thirtieth person is a refugee; even the government works hard and accurately which is not the case they cannot meet these needs. And the international response and support with humanitarian aid is very minimal. If these issues are not resolved, unfortunately many will leave for other countries, mostly Russia.

More than social issues, they are concerned about realizing their right of return to their homeland, and another concern is that Armenia is not safe today either. Azerbaijan makes daily threats against Armenia, propagating through state and media outlets that Armenia is so-called Western Azerbaijan territory that must be reclaimed, and constantly leading to the danger of new escalation. In parallel, we don’t see an international response. Neither Russia, nor Western countries, who are dependent on Azerbaijani gas, pretend not to see all this and take no concrete steps to curb Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy.

