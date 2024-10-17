Catholicos Aram I Visits Boston

BOSTON — This week, Catholicos of the Great See of Cilicia Aram I is paying a visit to the Boston area.

During the past week, he visited St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church and St. James Armenian Apostolic Church for services and meeting with the church faithful.

During his visit to the area he also visited St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, where he was met by the students.

He also met with the leaders of several organizations and discussed the situation of the Armenian diaspora as well as Armenia.