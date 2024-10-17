  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Catholicos of the See of Cilicia Aram I in Watertown
Catholicos Aram I Visits Boston

Alin K. Gregorian
BOSTON — This week, Catholicos of the Great See of Cilicia Aram I is paying a visit to the Boston area.

During the past week, he visited St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church and St. James Armenian Apostolic Church for services and meeting with the church faithful.

Catholicos Aram I sharing a light moment with a young parishioner at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church

During his visit to the area he also visited St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, where he was met by the students.

At St. Stephen’s Armenian Church

He also met with the leaders of several organizations and discussed the situation of the Armenian diaspora as well as Armenia.

At St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

