Members of the Armenian team in Rio
Armenian Students Win 3 medals at 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
31
0

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — Armenian schoolchildren won 3 bronze medals at the 17th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 17-27.

The event featured 232 students from 53 countries. Each country was represented by a maximum of 5 schoolchildren.

At the Olympics, the Armenian team was represented by four students of the Physmath school named after A.Shahinyan school: 12th grader Arsen Aghayan and 11th graders Narek Galstyan, Gor Hasratyan and Emil Musheghyan. Arsen Aghayan, Gor Hasratyan and Emil Musheghyan won bronze medals, while Narek Galstyan was awarded a certificate of commendation.

The Armenian team was led by Hrant Topchyan (Yerevan Institute of Physics) and Karen Baghdasaryan (YSU).

The Armenian team had won 1 silver and 1 bronze medals at the 16th Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in 2023.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
