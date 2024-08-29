  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Vayots Dzor province, April 10, 2023.
Armenia & Karabakh

Man Prosecuted For Throwing Apple at Pashinyan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
50
0

By Robert Zargarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — A 71-year-old resident of Yerevan is facing charges carrying up to two years in prison after hurling an apple towards Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an apparent protest against his policies.

Pashinyan was targeted by the man, Albert Arustamyan, on the evening of August 23, as he was about to meet with a relative living in the city’s northern Zeytun district. The apple was thrown from an apartment block located in the same neighborhood. It reportedly did not hit Pashinyan or any of his bodyguards.

“Eyewitnesses (neighborhood children) say that Nikol Pashinyan and his bodyguard thought a grenade was thrown in their direction and immediately laid down on the ground,” Arustamyan’s lawyer, Roman Yeritsyan, claimed in a weekend Facebook post.

Police detained Arustamyan hours after the incident. According to Yeritsyan, his two daughters and a granddaughter were also forcibly taken to a nearby police station for questioning.

The suspect, who is a native and former resident of Nagorno-Karabakh, was on Sunday charged with hooliganism and released from custody pending investigation. The crime attributed to him is punishable by heavy fines and/or a prison sentence of up to two years.

Yeritsyan denounced the accusation, saying that his client would not have been indicted had he pelted an ordinary citizen with the apple.

“I think that the whole thing is about the target of the apple,” the lawyer told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Monday. “When the target is Nikol Pashinyan, they launch a criminal investigation into hooliganism.”

Yeritsyan pointed out that parliament speaker Alen Simonian, a key political ally of Pashinyan, was not prosecuted for spitting at a heckler in a popular dining area of central Yerevan in April 2023.

Just days after that incident, law-enforcement authorities arrested and charged a woman who threw her umbrella at Pashinyan during the prime minister’s visit to a village in southeastern Vayots Dzor province. Although the woman was set free shortly afterwards, she stood trial and received a suspended 2-year prison sentence in May this year. A local court also ruled that the umbrella must be confiscated and destroyed.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
