The United States Must Support France Against Azerbaijan

By Michael Rubin

President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan all declared, “diplomacy is back” as they prepared to take office. Their implication: President Donald Trump’s antics were unprofessional, and his willingness to throw allies under the bus, whether on a personal whim or due to negligence, undermined America’s effectiveness and reputation. Frankly, they were not wrong. Trump’s willingness to counter convention and his erraticism had benefits—NATO members paid their dues and deterred Iran—but the net effect was negative. Long-time allies understood that Trump was transactional, history meant nothing, and that the United States might abandon them in their hours of need.

Was Biden Different from Trump in Diplomacy?

The problem with such criticism of Trump coming from Biden’s team today is that Biden proved no better. He entered office with personal grudges against Afghanistan’s elected leaders, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and he proceeded to betray all three.

Withdrawal from Afghanistan was bad enough, but the gratuitous humiliation of Afghan allies who had fought and bled for America was inexcusable. Among Blinken’s first acts as secretary of State were lifting sanctions on the Houthis attacking Saudi Arabia and ending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “Maximum Pressure” campaign that had constrained Iran’s support for proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

Perhaps Biden’s promise that diplomacy was back referred predominantly to Europe. Germany resented Trump-era questions about its Nord Stream-2 efforts to increase European dependence on Russian gas. French leaders, too, made little secret of their disdain for Trump in favor of a party whose last two secretaries of State prided themselves on their fluent French.