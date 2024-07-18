APRI Think Tank Holds ‘Building Tomorrow’ Forum in Yerevan

YEREVAN — The Applied Policy Research Institute of Armenia (APRI), a think tank based in Yerevan, held its annual forum on June 26–28, on the theme “Building Tomorrow.”

In three days of back-to-back sessions, the conference brought together policymakers, academics, civil society representatives, and diplomats.

In the opening session on June 26, Armenia’s Secretary of the National Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, spoke about Armenia’s “pivot to the world,” describing a strategy of foreign policy diversification that is reshaping the country’s geopolitical and security partnerships. Other high-ranking officials included the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Paruyr Hovhannissyan, who spoke with Ambassador Rainer Rudolph, vice chairman of the Munich Security Conference, about the complex security needs of small states. Colonel Zhirayr Amirkhanyan, assistant to the Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, returned to the APRI Forum stage to discuss Armenia’s military reforms and the emerging balance of global engagement.

The APRI Forum was a catalyst for discussion of Armenia’s new country partners, including a close look at the rise of “GIFA” — Greece, India, France, and Armenia — as a critical group of partners in the security of the South Caucasus.

Speakers from all four countries affirmed the need to further develop modes of collaboration in various fields. In other dedicated sessions experts addressed Armenia’s relations with Russia, India, Iran, the Arab world, the United States, and the European Union. Additional focus was concentrated on Armenia’s growing relationship with Saudi Arabia after the signing of diplomatic relations between the two countries last year.

In a critically important look at foreign direct investment as a vector for stability and growth, Léa Hakim, Senior Country Economist for Armenia at the World Bank, gave a keynote interview on how Armenia can better engage investors from around the globe. Her talk was followed by a panel discussion with speakers from Amber Capital, Ameria Management Advisory, and ICC Armenia, as well as remarks from Rafayel Grigoryan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee.