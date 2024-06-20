Commencement Ceremony Held at St. Nersess Seminary

ARMONK, N.Y. — The 2024 St. Nersess Seminary Graduation ceremonies took place on Friday, May 17.

One student was from the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Deacon Garen Hamamjian.

For the first time, officiating at the graduation were both Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese and President of the St. Nersess Board of Directors, and Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese and Vice President of the Board of Directors.

Fr. Mardiros Chevian, dean, opened the graduation program by welcoming the guests and introducing the graduate. “Hovnan Srpazan, we are handing back to you a fine graduate and future priest. Deacon Garen is a shining star,” commented Chevian.

Deacon Adam Bullock, representing the St. Nersess Alumni Association, welcomed Deacon Garen as a new alumnus, exclaiming, “he knows how to relate to people and wears his faith on his sleeve. I am proud to have served with you; with God’s grace you will succeed.”

Speaking to the graduate as a remaining student was Karo Boyadzhyan, who emphasized how he has known Deacon Garen for the past six years and was encouraged to serve in the Western Diocese and follow in his footsteps because of Deacon Garen’s support. “You have a passion of helping other seminarians and minister to those who need it,” shared Karo.