Serj Tankian Has Something to Say

BOSTON — Serj Tankian is a mass of wonderful contradictions: a screaming heavy metal singer who can croon delicate Armenian folk songs tenderly and a rock god in a genre not known for political or egalitarian stands who has made it his mission to spread the word about the Armenian Genocide as well as other horrors across the world. In a business known for its heavy toll on the artistic soul, he is a proponent of spirituality. He hangs out at Los Angeles Armenian schools AND with legendary music producer Rick Rubin. He has been incredibly successful with his band, System of a Down (SOAD) and as a solo artist, painter, soundtrack composer, record label starter and poet. He has sold around 40 million records and won awards and global acclaim. And he also sells Armenian coffee.
He is a busy man.
His new memoir, Down with the System: A Memoir (of Sorts), released by Hachette Books in May, is climbing the New York Times bestseller list. (See accompanying review by Christopher Atamian.)
Asked who his target audience for the book is, he replied, “The target audience is anyone who can read. I wrote the book because someone asked me if I would do it. And I will likely write more. I’ve previously released two poetry books as well.”
In a recent email interview, Tankian, 56, offered some insight into his fertile mind, while suggesting that despite being firmly rooted in the physical plane, he has his head in the spiritual realm.
Stardom in Two Worlds