Salpi Ghazarian Retires from USC after 10 Years

LOS ANGELES — After a decade, Salpi Ghazarian, the former director of the University of Southern California (USC) Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies and special initiatives director throughout the past year and a half, has announced her retirement. Ghazarian’s departure marks a tenure characterized by innovation, determination, and a steadfast commitment to expanding the boundaries of knowledge on the contemporary Armenian experience.

Ghazarian’s leadership has played a monumental role not just in the trajectory of the institute, but also the position of USC in the field of Armenian Studies and Armenian communities worldwide. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the Institute’s mission, research endeavors, and innovative programming, all while fostering interdisciplinary collaborations and meaningful dialogue among scholars, community leaders, and policymakers.

In celebration of her remarkable contributions, colleagues, academics, university administrators, friends, family, and supporters gathered at the USC University Club on May 6th. Among the attendees were LA City Council President Paul Krekorian and former CA State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, as well as members of the Institute’s Leadership and Academic Councils who joined to honor Ghazarian’s legacy, reflect on the impactful 10 years of her work at USC, and wish her well in her future endeavors.

Reflecting on Ghazarian’s reputation as a “doer, actor, and a force to be reckoned with,” Institute Director Dr. Shushan Karapetian noted that she effortlessly traversed the realms of action, communication, and listening, embodying a rare combination of qualities that set her apart from her peers. “Indeed, it was Salpi who helped me realize just how much work needs to be invested in the Armenian world when it comes to not only having clear messaging but also delivering it effectively – with force, without mincing words,” said Dr. Karapetian.

Among the speakers were academics Dr. Manuel Pastor, Dr. Laurie Brand, Dr. Dan Mazmanian, and Dr. Robert English. Dr. Razmik Panossian and Dr. Ronald Suny sent video messages. Current and former institute team members, including Dr. Lilit Keshishyan and Syuzanna Petrosyan, USC alumna Maral Tavitian and Ghazarian’s son Mshak Ghazarian, also provided remarks.

Mazmanian reflected on Ghazarian’s “capability for not only imagining but realizing change,” a sentiment shared by everyone in the room. Nearly all remarked on her transformative role in the field of Armenian Studies and her dedication to expanding the scope, breadth, and reach of the Institute with academic initiatives such as Innovate Armenia, End of Transition, Unpacking Armenian Studies, Focus on Karabakh, and more.