Obituary: Nonny Hogrogian, Award-Winning Children’s Author, Illustrator

Nonny Hogrogian, a Caldecott Award-winning children’s book illustrator died on May 9, 2024, two days after her 92nd birthday.

She never lost her love of folk and fairy tales, poetry, fantasy and stories when she reached adulthood.

Hogrogian was born in New York City on May 7, 1932, to parents born in Armenia. Both parents were amateur painters.

Hogrogian earned a B.A. in Fine Arts from Hunter College in 1953. She then started working as a book designer at Thomas Y. Crowell Co. She then studied with Antonio Frasconi and Hodaka Yoshida and studied art at the New School.

In 1960, Crowell published her first works in the book, King of the Kerry Fair, by Nicolete Meredith, which Hogrogian illustrated with woodcuts. Subsequently, she has worked as a designer at Holt and Scribner’s and as a freelance illustrator.