Hovik Avanesov
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Azerbaijani Vandals Target Stepanakert Military Cemetery

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Azerbaijani vandals continue targeting Armenian heritage in occupied Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), warned Hovik Avanesov, an expert on Armenian-Azeri relations who leads the Cultural Ombudsman of the Armenian Highlands NGO, on April 1.

A military cemetery in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, has become yet another victim of Azeri vandalism.

“A video from the Stepanakert Brothers’ Cemetery and Memorial Complex has recently been posted on Azerbaijani social media pages. The footage includes blatant insults to fallen heroes and their families,” Avanesov wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

“This is yet another indication that Artsakh’s cultural heritage is at risk,” he added.

 

