Doctor Runs Ultramarathon to Help Improve Healthcare in Rural Armenia

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — FIDEC Armenia’s Medical Director and infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Pablo Elmassian successfully completed an ultramarathon from Buenos Aires to Montevideo, covering a distance of 600 kilometers in 14 consecutive days.

The campaign, titled "Moving Forward to Improve Healthcare in Armenia," launched last December, received significant support, raising around $122,000 for health programs in vulnerable rural communities in the Shirak province.

Dr. Elmassian’s run from Argentina to Uruguay concluded with a celebratory event in Plaza Armenia, Montevideo, attended by Armenian and Uruguayan authorities. “This extraordinary achievement by Dr. Elmassian demonstrates his unwavering commitment to improving health in Armenia and also highlights the resilience and solidarity of the Armenian community worldwide,” said Dr. Daniel Stamboulian, President of the FIDEC Armenia Foundation.

Elmassian is an infectious diseases specialist and the Medical Director of FIDEC Armenia. With a passion for long-distance running, he combines his love for sports with charitable endeavors to support healthcare programs in Armenia.

FIDEC Armenia’s comprehensive health programs ensured free, high-quality medical services for the vulnerable rural population excluded from the Armenian government’s Basic Benefit Package (BBP). In 2022, with the financial support of the Armenian-Argentinian community, the program was successfully implemented in the communities of Horom and Pemzashen in the Artik region. Elmassian’s solidarity ultramarathon allowed the program to be extended in 2023-2024 to also cover the communities of Jajur and Akhurik in the Akhuryan region.

A generous donation from the Armenia Fund of Argentina (Fundacion Armenia), an institutional partner of FIDEC Armenia, supplemented the funds raised through this solidarity campaign. This donation enabled the provision of treatment for six months to 600 patients with chronic diseases in the communities of Akhurik and Jajur.