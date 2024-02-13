Los Angeles Celebrates TUMO Center’s Groundbreaking

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (Westside Current) — Los Angeles city officials on Monday, February 12, celebrated the groundbreaking of the first TUMO Technology Learning Center in the United States.

TUMO, originally founded in Armenia, is a free-of-charge educational program that aims to maximize teens’ learning by building skills and self- confidence. The program offers educational and training opportunities in 14 different subjects, including music, filmmaking, robotics and 3D modeling.

“The creation of TUMO in the east San Fernando Valley will bring much needed creative and educational resources to low-income youth and teenagers that would otherwise not be exposed to the fantastic learning opportunities that TUMO creates,” Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian said in a statement. “This center will shape the next generation of creative leaders that will keep our entertainment industry strong and thriving.”

During a morning conference, Mayor Karen Bass joined Krekorian, as well as former Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian and Sam Simonian, founder of TUMO, at the future site of TUMO LA, located at 4146 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

“We are committed to empowering Los Angeles’ next generation of youth to gain skills that will prepare them for jobs in the technology industry,” Bass said in a statement.

She added, “This center will allow Los Angeles youth to maximize their potential by discovering their passions for creative technologies and building the cutting-edge skills essential for navigating the ever-evolving digital world.”