Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan, center, with the members of the Diplomatic Society
UC London Diplomatic Society Members Visit Armenian Embassy in London

LONDON — On February 1, the Embassy of Armenia in the United Kingdom welcomed members of the Diplomatic Society from University College London for an insightful discussion with Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan.

The event marked an opportunity for the students to engage directly with Ambassador Nersesyan, gaining unique perspectives on Armenia’s foreign policy, bilateral relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom, and the broader geopolitical landscape.  The Ambassador shared insights into Armenia’s rich cultural heritage, its strategic importance in the region, and the ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with the UK.

The gathering served as a platform for constructive dialogue, allowing students to pose thought-provoking questions and engage in meaningful discussions on topics ranging from diplomacy and international affairs to cultural exchange and cooperation.

During the discourse, Nersesyan shed light on the recent ethnic cleansing perpetrated against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh from their ancestral homeland. He emphasized Armenia’s unwavering commitment to peace and reiterated the necessity for constructive dialogue and international mediation efforts to secure a just and lasting resolution.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to connect with potential future leaders in diplomacy, Ambassador Nersesyan highlighted the importance of fostering such exchanges to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between nations. He commended the enthusiasm demonstrated by the members of the Diplomatic Society and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of knowledge and engagement in global affairs.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
