Pashinyan Accuses Aliyev of ‘Serious Blow to Peace Process’

By Arshaluys Barseghyan and Ismi Aghayev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev of trying to generate new territorial claims against the country, calling it a “serious blow to the peace process.”

During a meeting of the ruling Civil Contract party in the town of Gavar in the eastern Gegharkunik Province on Saturday, Pashinyan stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan had already agreed to delimit their borders based on the Alma-Ata Protocol.

Most former Soviet Republics, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, agreed in the 1991 protocol to recognize each other’s then–Soviet borders.

Pashinyan was responding to statements made by Aliyev on January 10, in which the Azerbaijani president asserted that Yerevan’s insistence on using a 1975 Soviet map, apparently the last to be created prior to the USSR’s dissolution, was something “we can never agree to.”

He went on to claim that in prior decades, large swathes of land, including Armenia’s southern Syunik Province and the Armenian capital Yerevan, had been handed over to Armenia from Azerbaijan which he called a “grave historical crime.”