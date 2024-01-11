Economic Sustainability Program for Armenian Families Supported by Knights of Vartan

YEREVAN — The Knights of Vartan has initiated a comprehensive Economic Sustainability Program for Artsakh refugees, along with support for local Armenian families in communities where Artsakh refugees reside.

In October 2023, the organization launched a humanitarian project to provide immediate assistance to relocated Artsakh refugee families. This initiative included funding for urgent needs such as housing, food, heaters, washing machines, and other household appliances during the initial months for over 200 Artsakh families dispersed throughout Armenia.

Beginning in 2024, the Knights of Vartan will launch its Economic Sustainability Program to create job growth and provide sustainable economic activity in local communities in Armenia. The essential need for refugee families is to help them return to work, rebuild their lives, and help them generate sufficient income to sustain their expenses and thrive in their homeland. This program is designed to empower families by providing the tools and resources they need for long-term self-sustainability.

The financial burden of housing rent, family expenses, and the initiation of economic projects is overwhelmingly high for Artsakh families. Recognizing this challenge, the Knights of Vartan stepped in to provide crucial support.

The Knights of Vartan remain dedicated to empowering Artsakh families to ensure that they overcome the economic hurdles and build sustainable futures in Armenia. “While the immediate help we provided in 2023 addressed a pressing need, empowering individuals with the means to sustain themselves creates a lasting impact. This program focuses on long-term solutions, fostering independence and resilience among the Armenian people.” said Hunan Arshakian, Grand Commander of the Knights of Vartan. “The program demonstrates the biblical proverb, Give a man a fish, and He will eat for a day. Teach a man to fish, and He will eat for a lifetime,” he added.

In December 2023, two beneficiaries, the Gabrielyan family, and the Grigorian family, were the first two applicants approved under the program. Karmen Gabrielyan, along with his wife and two children, had to flee Taghavard, Artsakh on September 19, 2023, finding refuge in Nor Hajn near Abovyan town. This marked the second time in two years that the Gabrielyan family lost their home, livelihood, and all their possessions, navigating the challenges of survival as refugees.