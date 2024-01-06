  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

Armenia & Karabakh Opinion

ADL Coordinated Press Strongly Condemns the Dishonorable and Disrespectful Attitude of the Armenian Government, Demands Apology

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
In these most sad days in the history of the Armenian people, while calls are being made among the Armenians of the homeland and diaspora to take initiatives that create nationwide harmony and unity, with a heavy heart and deep anger we received the seemingly unbelievable but true news that the directorate of the Republic of Armenia’s public official H1 television company, in its letter addressed, at the last moment, to the Mother See of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church, refused to broadcast the traditional New Year midnight message of the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

This is an irresponsible and disrespectful act, which is not only a dishonor to the multimillenary center of faith of the Armenian people, the Mother See and the person who holds its highest post, but also an insult to the millions of faithful of the Armenian Church.

For now, without further comments, we demand that the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, which sponsor the Republic’s Public Television Company, provide an immediate and public apology to the Mother See, as well as to the Armenian people, for their unacceptable and insulting behavior.

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Coordinated Press

January 1, 2024

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
