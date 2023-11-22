Kalle Käsper: For Armenia – the Country of His Love

And how interesting are your Armenian characters and motifs to Estonian and Russian-speaking readers?

Reading is about recognition. We read and subconsciously compare the novel with our life, with our experience. So, it is clear that a work in which the events take place in the reader’s home country and the characters are compatriots is a priori closer to the reader than a text about a foreign country. This, by the way, explains the paradoxical fate of Gohar’s novel “Penelope,” which could be worthy of appreciation by Leningrad blockade survivors, but not by the “new Russians”, for whom taking the shower is a matter of course. Trdat was treated with understanding in Estonia and Russia, but the novel did not cause any special excitement either here or there. It is foreign.

But The Armenian Women did. Every nation believes that it is they who live the proper way, and the fact that I dared to cite the Armenian way of life as a positive example angered many people. Well, I am satisfied.

I 100% agree with your beautiful The Armenian Women, especially when you write: “If I had to define the essence of an Armenian woman in two words, I would choose the expression ‘strong rear.’”

Thank you for the compliment. An Armenian woman is a jewel, polished by centuries. The Armenian women do not become so easily — they are the fruit of upbringing of many generations. Of course, not all men like the fact that Armenian women are so hard to get. You mentioned my Trdat — he was in favor of free relations. And it is understandable, because in our youth we, men, crave for amorous victories — the more, the better. It is more difficult for Armenians to realize such dreams than for Estonians or Russians.

Nevertheless, a stable family is the basis of society. And the basis of a stable family is the fidelity of the wife. A man cannot work fruitfully if he has to constantly think about whether his wife is cheating on him.

I would be interested to see what will happen to Armenian women in the new conditions, when the free mores of Western society have challenged them the most. Will the “strong rear” hold out?

In my personal opinion, Western manners may affect them, but only in a positive way. Kalle, I think that after Gohar it will be difficult for you to travel to Armenia, but it would be interesting to know your opinion about today’s Yerevan, which you called “the most beautiful city built in the twentieth century.” Today, the architecture of the city, the people and many other things have changed a lot. Young Armenian women in the capital are very willing to communicate with strangers, which, as you rightly noted, was not the case in the Soviet years, and there are no more Yerevan shuttle buses, which Gohar called “prison cells on wheels.”

Armenia is the country of my love. I fell in love with Armenia when I was still young, I am afraid to say more than half a century ago, when as part of a student delegation I came to Yerevan for the Peoples’ Friendship Festival at the Polytechnic Institute. Then, as it often happens with youthful loves, this feeling began to fade slowly, and probably would have faded completely, leaving only a light, sad trace of something irrevocably lost, if I had not met Gohar. Then everything flared up again. I still remember with fondness the first years of our marriage, when we sometimes spent several months in Yerevan, in the house of her parents. I remember Komitas Street, down which, near the former furniture store, you see the snowy peak of Masis suddenly appearing on the horizon! I remember walks around the city, meetings with friends, trips to Sevan, Ashtarak. And dark evenings without light, with flickering candles, and dinners, which were kept under a pile of blankets, so that they would not get cold. My best days were spent there.

Of course, Yerevan has changed, it has lost that special intellectual flavor that it had, thanks to the numerous layers of scientists and artists. Many of them have left, some to Russia, some to Europe, some to the States, and new ones have not appeared in such numbers, it takes time and conditions. After Gohar’s death, I was in Yerevan twice, and the last time, something happened to me that could not have happened before – I got into a cab whose driver did not understand a word of Russian.

Maybe he was a Syrian-Armenian repatriate?

Maybe. Some time ago, I started to think about moving to Yerevan in my old age. It is not just that I love Armenia – two of my closest friends live here, one of whom I became friend with when I first came here in 1971, and the other with whom we studied together in Moscow at a scriptwriting course – it was he who introduced me to Gohar. Here is Gohar’s sister, who is now my sister, other relatives… Alas, the move is difficult to realize, so that, I am afraid, will remain only a dream….

Or maybe it will not remain so at all. You are always welcome to Yerevan, where now you have another friend.

Thank you for your interest in our work, dear Artsvi! Good luck to you!