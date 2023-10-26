Menendez Pleads not Guilty to Latest Charge Accusing Him of Acting as Foreign Agent

By Jason Beeferman
NEW YORK (Politico) — Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Monday, October 23, to a charge he secretly acted as an agent for the government of Egypt during his tenure as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Menendez’s appearance was his second in the past month. He pleaded not guilty in September to charges of bribery and extortion connected to his influential position in the U.S. Senate.
The New Jersey Democrat, 69, appeared before the federal judge for less than 15 minutes. He entered his not guilty plea and then ignored questions from dozens of reporters stationed outside the courthouse.
Menendez wore a navy blue pinstripe suit and a salmon tie, and walked straight toward a black car waiting for him upon exiting the federal building.
He held a stern, expressionless face throughout the proceeding and appeared without his wife, Nadine Menendez, who was with him in federal court in September during his arraignment for conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion.