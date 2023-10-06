By The Interested Observer

(NOTE: The identity of the author is known to the Mirror-Spectator)

We are a deeply traumatized nation. What is needed to overcome this condition is pride and no further humiliation.

We are paying a heavy price for the incompetence, lack of vision, lack of political culture, not to mention the corruption of the successive ruling classes of Armenia since 1991.

As most Armenians live outside Armenia, a major mistake of Armenia’s political leadership was to exclude them in the development of our little, land-locked and largely underdeveloped country. Irrespective of whether some Armenians abroad are disengaged from what is happening, there is a wealth of individuals in the diaspora who are highly-skilled, globally minded and utterly invested. These people have been substantially underutilized by Armenia’s public institutions, all the while few nations can claim such a diverse international network. Taking into consideration that under Soviet times, the country was cut off to a great extent from the outside world, other than the ruling class’ hubris, nothing else explains this lack of integration.

Since 1991, we have done virtually everything wrong and the consequences are in front of us.