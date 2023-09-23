By John Harker

The tragic conflict between two countries of the Southern Caucasus region, Armenia and Azerbaijan, has caused increased tensions not only in the two states directly involved but also in others with strong interests in their region. It should concern us all, right now, especially as the United Nations gather world leaders together in New York.

When I think of the UN, I often think back to 1982, when that body first instituted a World’s Indigenous Peoples Day. In essence, this was to recognize and celebrate those who had lived on their lands “from Time Immemorial.”

I do not know in totality the history of the lands now known as Nagorno Karabakh, but I do know, and the world should recognize, that “Armenians” first built Christian churches there in the fifth century AD, a very long time before the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The year of 1982 was also significant for another event, the Argentine invasion of the Falkland Islands, or Las Malvinas, in the South Atlantic.

The Southern Caucasus is a great distance from the South Atlantic, but there is an interesting connection between both regions.