By A.R. Dvinov

I.

Throughout the 30 years of its independence, the Republic of Armenia has suffered from the incompetence of the people who were entrusted to take key administrative positions. The ministers of foreign affairs, ministers of defense, ministers and deputy ministers of education, culture, sports, and economics were, in general, random people. There were only a few career diplomats, specialists, and professionals among them.

After the revolution, completely random characters began to be involved in governing the country. That caused only bewilderment and ridicule both among the local population and among foreign partners. The personnel policy of Nikol Pashinyan clearly pointed the compass needle in the direction of ignorance and incompetence, stupidity and unsubstantiated fanaticism.

For all their corruption, the country’s previous leaders did not risk their reputation before their people and foreign partners so acutely, and did not appoint so many unprepared characters to key positions. Almost none of Pashinyan’s appointees “took off” or showed managerial talent.

II.

For a long time now, the political landmarks of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region (NKAO) have disappeared from the maps of devoted supporters of Azerbaijan, Google and Apple maps. Now Azerbaijan, which has eliminated the dangerous Armenian political autonomy, calls this land the “Karabakh economic zone.” And this is the most important factor that in the near future will ensure the legal ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their historical land. Remember, throughout the entire period of Karabakh’s transition from hand to hand, it has always been a kind of political unit. In a historical perspective, up to the Khanate, the Autonomous Region and the Republic of Artsakh. And suddenly nothing, no boundaries. “Inexperienced Armenian diplomacy” (I read this expression quite often in the international press), as usual, missed this most important nuance, which cunning Azerbaijani diplomacy has long implemented, right down to Google and Apple maps!

And this autonomous status, political status, in the form of its absence, is an indicator of future ethnic cleansing and a political disaster for the Karabakh Armenians.

At the very least, in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of the USSR, the rights of the Karabakh Armenians were protected.

Now Azerbaijan will do everything to disperse and destroy all regulatory mechanisms that would protect the national identity and right to self-government of the Karabakh Armenians.

In the current status of absolute defeat, and the disinterest of “Nikolian Armenia” (and Russia, which betrayed it), in supporting Karabakh, the only safe mode for the Armenians of Karabakh is to attract the world community to the de jure destruction of the status, political status, of Karabakh and the elimination of the political responsibility of Azerbaijan to its population.

Imagine that the Spanish government will abolish the autonomy of Catalonia and Basque Country (which they may dream of), imagine that Putin’s Russian Federation will abolish the status of the Chechen Republic or Tatarstan (which they may dream of no less). Imagine Bosnia and Herzegovina without the Serbian Krajina and, most importantly, pay attention to the recognition of Kosovo on the principle of “Secession in the name of salvation.” Or Remedial Secession.

The Albanians, an autochthonous people of the Balkans, were able to do what the Karabakh Armenians never managed to do.

And now, due to Azerbaijan’s unilateral liquidation of the Karabakh autonomy as part of the modern Aliyev Sultanate, they are threatened with complete political destruction.

III.

It is urgently necessary to draw the attention of international diplomacy to the demand to return the status of NKAO and thereby ensure the rights of Karabakh Armenians to self-government, not within the framework of the mythical constitution of the dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan, but because only in this way the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh will be under the control of the Armenians of Karabakh and international observers, and not their Turkic oppressors.

Since the international community is not yet ready to recognize the principle of “Secession in the name of salvation” for Karabakh, then let them at least restore the status of NKAO, which the Aliyev regime took away from it with the tacit indulgence of international structures.

09.22.2023

PS: To the Armenians of the USA. Could you please apply to Google and Apple and request to restore at least the status of NKAO on their maps?

