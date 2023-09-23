By A.R. Dvinov
I.
Throughout the 30 years of its independence, the Republic of Armenia has suffered from the incompetence of the people who were entrusted to take key administrative positions. The ministers of foreign affairs, ministers of defense, ministers and deputy ministers of education, culture, sports, and economics were, in general, random people. There were only a few career diplomats, specialists, and professionals among them.
After the revolution, completely random characters began to be involved in governing the country. That caused only bewilderment and ridicule both among the local population and among foreign partners. The personnel policy of Nikol Pashinyan clearly pointed the compass needle in the direction of ignorance and incompetence, stupidity and unsubstantiated fanaticism.
For all their corruption, the country’s previous leaders did not risk their reputation before their people and foreign partners so acutely, and did not appoint so many unprepared characters to key positions. Almost none of Pashinyan’s appointees “took off” or showed managerial talent.
II.