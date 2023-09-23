For a long time now, the political landmarks of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region (NKAO) have disappeared from the maps of devoted supporters of Azerbaijan, Google and Apple maps. Now Azerbaijan, which has eliminated the dangerous Armenian political autonomy, calls this land the “Karabakh economic zone.” And this is the most important factor that in the near future will ensure the legal ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their historical land. Remember, throughout the entire period of Karabakh’s transition from hand to hand, it has always been a kind of political unit. In a historical perspective, up to the Khanate, the Autonomous Region and the Republic of Artsakh. And suddenly nothing, no boundaries. “Inexperienced Armenian diplomacy” (I read this expression quite often in the international press), as usual, missed this most important nuance, which cunning Azerbaijani diplomacy has long implemented, right down to Google and Apple maps!

And this autonomous status, political status, in the form of its absence, is an indicator of future ethnic cleansing and a political disaster for the Karabakh Armenians.

At the very least, in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of the USSR, the rights of the Karabakh Armenians were protected.

Now Azerbaijan will do everything to disperse and destroy all regulatory mechanisms that would protect the national identity and right to self-government of the Karabakh Armenians.

In the current status of absolute defeat, and the disinterest of “Nikolian Armenia” (and Russia, which betrayed it), in supporting Karabakh, the only safe mode for the Armenians of Karabakh is to attract the world community to the de jure destruction of the status, political status, of Karabakh and the elimination of the political responsibility of Azerbaijan to its population.

Imagine that the Spanish government will abolish the autonomy of Catalonia and Basque Country (which they may dream of), imagine that Putin’s Russian Federation will abolish the status of the Chechen Republic or Tatarstan (which they may dream of no less). Imagine Bosnia and Herzegovina without the Serbian Krajina and, most importantly, pay attention to the recognition of Kosovo on the principle of “Secession in the name of salvation.” Or Remedial Secession.