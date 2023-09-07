Holy Trinity Armenian Church Celebrates Century of Founding

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On Sunday, September 24, the Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston will celebrate its 100th anniversary as a parish with a special mass followed by a banquet.

Trustees and Pastor of the Armenian Community of Boston purchased their first House of Worship in the city of Boston and formally established the Holy Trinity Armenian Church on November 11, 1923.

In realizing this dream, dedicated parishioners were called to oversee the care and governance of their church. Together, they maintained the church complex, secured her financial well-being, and organized spiritual and cultural programs that brought the greater community together.

For the celebration on September 24, 2023, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of America, the Very Rev. Mesrop Parsamyan, on his first formal visit to the parish, will celebrate the Divine Liturgy, following which he will preside over the historic Diamond Anniversary Banquet. This banquet will honor all of Holy Trinity’s past Parish Council members in addition to celebrating 100 years of the parish.

Holy Trinity welcomes all who wish to join the celebrations.

More information about the celebrations and about the history of the parish can be found at www.htaac.org/100years.