‘Worst Assistant in the World’ Sona Movsesian Set to Be Best MC

LOS ANGELES — Sona Movsesian has come a long way from being known jokingly as the “world’s worst assistant” to talk show and podcast legend Conan O’Brien to a podcast host and author.
Movsesian is O’Brien’s sidekick on the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” along with the show’s producer Matt Gourley. O’Brien’s podcast is one of the most downloaded on iTunes; It is routinely in the top 20 and has been downloaded at least 250 million times. The guests don’t disappoint — from Martin Short and Steve Martin to Bruce Springsteen and both Michelle and Barack Obama.
The contrast in styles makes for a particularly delicious aural recipe. O’Brien and Movsesian always come across as bickering siblings who secretly adore each other.
Said Movsesian, “When I first started working for him [O’Brien], I was kind of buttoned up. I was working for a TV legend. I really wanted to make him proud. Now, it’s 14 years later. To give you an example of our relationship change, he is the godfather of my twin boys,” she said. “We’ve become much closer. We’re like family. I also don’t assist him as much as I used to. I’m much more of a podcast co-host. He is like a surrogate brother to me. I send him videos and photos of my kids all the time. I think it’s safe to say our relationship has evolved from a boss-assistant relationship to that of a brother-sister, a more familial relationship.”
A running joke on the podcast is that one of Movsesian’s twin children, Charlie, did not laugh at a joke and Conan is demanding an apology from him. Charlie, 2 now, committed the unforgivable deed when he was 6 months old.
With her booming laugh, she said, “He [Conan] is not going to forgive him forever. When you are a comedian and you are giving your best material to a six-month old and he doesn’t give you what you need, you are going to remember it forever.” She added, “Charlie is kind of done in Conan’s book.”