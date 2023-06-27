Submissions for Azadian Commemorative Book Requested

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) Press Council plans to publish a commemorative volume containing the many letters and articles that were prepared upon the death of the great intellectual and editor Edmond Y. Azadian. The volume will be published in the middle of March next year, on the anniversary of his death.

For this purpose, we request the authors of such articles and letters which have already appeared in the pages of the ADL press to edit (if necessary) their articles and send them in final form to the editorial offices of the Armenian-language Azg and Baikar, or the Armenian Mirror-Spectator English-language newspapers.

Similarly, we ask all those who for any reason did not have time to send their writings to the ADL press previously to carry out the dictates of your hearts and minds and contact the editorial offices of the abovementioned newspapers, at the following e-mail addresses: for Azg, ani.grigoryan.73@mail.ru, for Baikar, hhvartivarian@gmail.com, and for the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, aram@mirrorspectator.com.

The deadline for revised or new submissions is September 15, 2023.