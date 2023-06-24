Tekeyan Cultural Association Delegation Visits Archbishop Hovnan Derderian

BURBANK, Calif. — On Saturday, June 24, a delegation representing the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) visited the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church. Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate, warmly welcomed the representatives of the Tekeyan Cultural Association. On behalf of the delegation, Deacon Mihran Toumajan, Assistant Secretary of the Central Board of the TCA in the United States and Canada, congratulated Archbishop Derderian on his recent re-election. Archbishop Derderian updated the delegation on a wide range of ongoing projects in the Western Diocese. The TCA representatives provided the Primate with information regarding upcoming events to be organized by the three Los Angeles based TCA chapters.

On behalf of the Tekeyan Cultural Association, Hasmig Karayan of the TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter presented a photo taken by Diramayr Anna Movsessian to the Primate from Catholicos Vasken I’s historic visit to the Western Diocese in 1960.

Also participating in the meeting were Parsegh Kartalian, Chairman of the TCA Los Angeles chapter, and his wife, Ani, Mayda Kuredjian, TCA West Coast Executive Secretary and Deacon Carl Bardakian, Chairman of the TCA Metro Los Angeles chapter and a member of the Central Board.

Archbishop Derderian commended the Tekeyan Cultural Association for their dedicated service and offered his blessings and encouragement.