ACEC Elects New Board of Trustees and Executive

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) corporate meeting held on April 11, at the ACEC, concluded with the election of a new 21-member Board of Trustees comprising of representatives of the affiliated organizations and at-large members.

On Monday, May 15, the newly elected Board of Trustees met again at the ACEC and elected the following seven members to the Executive Board for a term of two years: George Bashirians, PhD, Vahé Ghahraman, PhD, Dikran Kaligian, PhD, Armen Khachatourian, Martha Mensoian, Esq., Vatche Seraydarian DMD, and Raffi Yaboujian.

Following the meeting, the new Executive elected its officers as follows: Vatche Seraydarian, DMD, President, Martha Mensoian, Esq., Vice-President, Vahé Ghahraman, PhD, Secretary, and Armen Khachaturian, Treasurer.

The meeting concluded with the official transition from the previous executive to the newly elected members, who are experienced professionals in their respective fields. Outgoing president Stepan Chiloyan expressed his appreciation to his colleagues for their hard work, dedication, and cooperation in the past term and wished the new executive a successful term.

In his remarks, the elected president of the ACEC, Vatche Seraydarian expressed gratitude to the two outgoing board executive members Stepan Chiloyan and Ara Sarkissian for their years of dedication, generosity and service. He added that it is with great pride that he takes on this responsibility, expressing his confidence in all seven executive members’ commitment to continue the work started by the former Executives and to contribute their

skills and experience towards achieving new milestones for the ACEC. Seraydarian concluded that the new executive will spare no effort to advance the mission and collective purpose of the ACEC that has been ongoing since its foundation in 1980.