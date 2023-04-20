  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

OSCE Chief Bujar Osmani
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

OSCE Says It Is Ready to Open New Page of Cooperation with Armenia

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani has said that the organization is ready to open a new page of cooperation with Armenia.

Osmani made the remarks at a meeting with President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

“I can say that we have a valuable and effective cooperation based on mutual trust, and we are also ready to open a new page of cooperation, taking into account the changed geopolitical circumstances,” Osmani added.

Khachaturyan expressed confidence that Osmani’s visit will contribute to solving problems in the region.

“Unfortunately, it’s not that we have nothing to worry about in the current stage on the road to peace. We are convinced that the OSCE has its role in solving the problems of our region, taking into account both the activities of the OSCE and our long-term working experience with the OSCE,” the President said.

During the meeting, he presented to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office the approaches and possibilities of Armenia regarding the solution of regional problems. Khachaturyan emphasized that Armenia is firm in its position to achieve stable peace in the South Caucasus and establish neighborly relations with its neighbors.

The two discussed issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh problem, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the mechanisms for protecting the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Referring to conflict settlement, Buyar Osmani noted that the OSCE and North Macedonia in particular have great experience in solving such problems and are ready to share that experience.

Azerbaijan launched a deadly provocation against Armenia on April 11, which left around a dozen Armenian troops killed or injured.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
