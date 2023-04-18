Russian, Armenian FMs Meet Again

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Azatutyun) — Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, discussed bilateral ties and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict when they met on Friday, April 14 for the third time in just over a month.

The talks took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a regular meeting of the top diplomats of ex-Soviet republics making up the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov again called for “intensifying efforts on all tracks of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization in accordance with the 2020-2022 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Russia regards those agreements as a blueprint for settling the Armenian-Azerbaijani dispute. It has repeatedly accused the West of seeking to hijack them and sideline Moscow.

Lavrov has been trying to host fresh talks between Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Speaking in the Armenian parliament on Wednesday, Mirzoyan indicated that he will meet with Bayramov soon. But he did not specify the date or the format of the meeting. Bayramov did not travel to Samarkand for the CIS ministerial gathering.