Humanitarian Aid for Artsakh Stuck in Goris, Negotiations with Russian Peacekeepers Continue

STEPANAKERT (NKR Info Center) — In response to media inquiries, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’s Information Center on January 27 informed via its Facebook page that 100 tons of food donated by the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund for the people of Artsakh to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s closure of the only road connecting Artsakh with the outside world, as well as more than 250 tons of humanitarian aid donated by a number of Armenian and foreign charitable organizations, and New Year’s gifts prepared for the children of Artsakh, still remain in Goris and cannot be delivered to Artsakh due to the road closure.

It also informed that negotiations are underway with the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces to organize, in the current crisis situation, the transportation of the humanitarian cargo to the Republic of Artsakh. If the humanitarian aid reaches Artsakh, it will be stored at the Ministry of Social Development and Migration of Artsakh and will be distributed free of charge to socially vulnerable groups according to the ministry’s lists.