Christian leaders Welcome Ecumenical Prayer Vigil Ahead of Synod

By Christopher Wells
VATICAN (VaticanNews.va) — Representatives of Oriental Orthodox, Anglican, and Protestant churches and ecclesial communities took part in a press conference on January 23 presenting the Ecumenical Vigil of Prayer that Pope Francis has proposed will take place ahead of next fall’s XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.
A Good Step
“The fact that we start this [synod] in an ecumenical way is quite new,” said Frère Alois, the prior of the ecumenical Taizé Community, which is helping to organize the event. Frère Alois, whose intervention at the opening of the Synod on Synodality helped inspire the initiative, noted, too, that “the fact that we start with a prayer vigil is also new in the history of synods.”
He said it is “a good step” that can help people understand that the synod is not intended simply to be a meeting where Church leaders discuss their problems, but is instead, a meeting of Christians coming together.”
Frère Alois was one of several ecumenical leaders who spoke with Vatican Radio about synodality and ecumenism on the sidelines of Monday’s press conference.