Christian leaders Welcome Ecumenical Prayer Vigil Ahead of Synod

The Spirit of Humility

Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, the representative of the Armenian Apostolic Church to the Holy See highlighted the “spirit of humility” that can be seen in the invitation to other churches – such as the Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Orthodox churches – “to present their traditions, their experiences.” He added that listening to others and being open to learning from them is already a “wonderful spirit.”

The archbishop pointed to the Armenian Church’s centuries-long experience of synodality, saying that synodality in his community “is all for the growth of the Church, for the good of the Church.” He praised the Catholic Church for its openness to learning, while noting that Armenian Church can also learn from Catholics: “Learning from each other is a great way of carrying [forward] the mission of Christ,” he said.

Giving Space to Different Voices

The Anglican Communion was also represented at Monday’s press conference, in the person of Archbishop Ian Ernest, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Personal Representative to the Holy See. He, too, pointed to his community’s experience of synodality. The synodal process in the Catholic Church, he said, “is for me very positive in the sense that we, who from the Anglican Communion have lived through synods and the synodal process, we’ve seen how the Church has been giving space to different voices.”

Referring to comments by Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who responded to questions about tensions in the synod process, Archbishop Ernest said, “These voices have brought tensions… But when the tensions are under the guidance of the Holy Spirit and brought into prayer, definitely it will bring fruit.” He said the Catholic Church is definitely on a pathway where voices which have not been heard are being heard today, where the cries of the people… are being heard.”