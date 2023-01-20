Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan to Perform with Fresno Philharmonic

FRESNO — Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan, winner of the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition, performs Saint-Saëns Cello Concert No. 1 and The Swan (from Carnival of the Animals) with Rei Hotoda and the Fresno Philharmonic on Sunday, January 22, at 3 p.m. in the William Saroyan Theatre.

This enchanting bird-themed program also includes Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, Respighi’s Fountains of Rome, and Ascending Bird by Siamak Aghaei and Colin Jacobsen.

From the first notes of Aghaei & Jacobsen’s Ascending Bird, we find ourselves transported into the textural world of a bird’s attempted flight into the sun. Saint-Saën’s soothing The Swan and commanding Cello Concerto No. 1 feature the inimitable talents of Hakhnazaryan, while Respighi’s Fountains of Rome and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite close out the program with compositional intrigue that is at once frenetically playful and undeniably powerful.

Hakhnazaryan has performed with most major orchestras and in recital and chamber music across the globe at many of the world’s most prestigious festivals.

For tickets, go to: https://fresnophil.org/events/bird-tales/

To save 20 percent, enter the coupon code NAREK at checkout.