Turkey Violated Airspace of Greece More than 10,000 Times in 2022

ByTasos Kokkinidis

ATHENS (Greek Reporter) — Turkey violated the airspace of Greece more than 10,000 times in the first eleven months of 2022, data from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) show.

According to the data, there is an unprecedented record of Turkish violations against Greece’s airspace, by both fighter jets and UAVs. Since the month of August, violations exceeded the 1,000 mark each month. Their peak was the month of September with 1,802 recorded violations carried out by 259 Turkish jets.

A worrying trend, as seen in the table below, is an increase in violations with armed jets and engagements with Greek interception fighters.

For example, in the month of November, there were 37 cases of Turkish armed aircraft violating Greek airspace, resulting in 42 engagements with Greek aircraft. Several of these engagements resulted in so-called dogfights, aerial battles between fighter aircraft conducted at close range.

In 2020, the year of the great crisis when Greece and Turkey came close to conflict in the Aegean, “only” 4,605 violations were recorded, less than half compared to this year.