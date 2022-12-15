Baku Grossly Violates International Obligation It Has Assumed, Says Yerevan

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — The Armenian Foreign Ministry has weighed in on the blocking by a group of Azerbaijanis of a corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, maintaining that Baku grossly violates the international obligation it has assumed.

The statement published on Tuesday, December 13 reads:

“In the morning of December 12, 2022, a group of people from the Republic of Azerbaijan, claiming to be “environmental activists”, set up tents near Shushi, blocking the normal and unhindered movement in the Lachin Corridor, which was created by the trilateral statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Russian Federation on November 9, 2020, in order to ensure the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

“The propagandistic preparations for closing the Lachin Corridor started months ago and it is obvious that this provocation was organized by the state bodies of Azerbaijan, aiming to cut off Nagorno-Karabakh from the Republic of Armenia and thus from the outside world.

“As a result of this operation, the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have been deprived of the right to free movement, Nagorno-Karabakh is facing the imminent threat of a food and humanitarian crisis.

“The situation is in direct contrast with point 6 of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, according to which: