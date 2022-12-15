Tatoyan Foundation Urges Immediate Steps to Unblock Artsakh-Armenia Road

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The Tatoyan Foundation, led by Armenia’s former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, has called on the international community to take immediate measures to unblock the sole Artsakh-Armenia road closed by Azerbaijan since Monday morning. Below is the statement released by the fund on Tuesday, December 13:

“According to credible information of the Center for Law and Justice Tatoyan Foundation, 270 children have been left on the roads in the winter cold since yesterday, December 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by persons representing the so-called ‘civil’ and ‘environmental’ movement of Azerbaijan.

This number of children was confirmed to the Foundation by the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh.

It is obvious that by blocking the road and leaving thousands of civilians in isolation, the blockade of Artsakh has no environmental purpose. it is part of Azerbaijan’s criminal policy of extermination of Artsakh Armenians. This is the special goal of the Azerbaijani authorities. To separate Artsakh from Armenia, but also to terrorize and isolate the civilian population.

Children are separated from their families, there are serious problems with access to water, food and medical care.

The Foundation emphasizes that human rights and especially children’s rights have nothing to do with political issues, whether the territory is recognized or not, therefore it is urgent that the international community dealing with the protection of children’s rights take immediate actions to eliminate violations of children’s rights.