Haley Art Gallery Hosts Holiday Open House December 17

KITTERY, Maine — The Haley Art Gallery will host its Holiday Open House on December 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with deals on original artwork and handmade gift items from across the globe. New collection of jewelry, bags and accessories from Armenia and the Republic of Georgia will be on display. Mention you’re Armenian for additional 10-percent discount on top of discounted prices.

While at the gallery, view last exhibit of the season, “The Rhythms Within” with mirror art by Carlos Vega, metal art by Chris Newcomb and paintings by Tom Glover. The metal art collection by Newcomb is the last of his collection as he’s venturing into print making and paintings.

Haley Art Gallery, owned and operated by Jackie Abramian and Harout DerSimonian, opened in 2005 and is housed in a renovated turn-of-the-century barn in Kittery. The gallery showcases various local and international artists as well as social impact handmade artisanal gifts made by women from across the globe. Other activities include Victorian Tea-Time Art Events, a 2-hour event with gourmet teas served in antique tea-sets along with locally-sourced delicacies. Tea-Time Art Events are by reservation only. Its space is also ideal for co-working, meetings, workshops, and retreats.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy and learn about the stories behind each artwork and artist whose works are showcased. Open seasonally from April/May through December, the gallery’s operating hours are Thursdays—Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Please join us for our December 17 Holiday Open House to find lots of unique artwork and gift items from all over the world, all with their own special stories. Every purchase supports an artist and at the same time empowers our gallery patrons to own a one-of-a-kind item that’s not mass produced. And that’s fully aligned with the spirit of Christmas in supporting the creative minds of our society, while making a social impact,” said Abramian and DerSimonian.

The gallery will close for the season on December 17. For more information and directions, visit https://haleyartgallery.com/ Follow on Facebook @HaleyArtGallery Instagram https://instagram.com/haleyartgallery/ or visit the online Shop.