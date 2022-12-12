Armenian Relief Society to Host Talk on Javakhk Situation

WATERTOWN — The Watertown “Leola Sassouni” and Cambridge “Shushi” chapters of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Greater Boston will host a presentation by Ivan Ardhaldjian, director of the ARS Javakhk Fund, on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at the Armenian Cultural Foundation in Arlington.

Ardhaldjian will speak about the situation in Javakhk, including economic challenges, demographic shifts and potential opportunities. Ardhaldjian will also discuss the current and future ARS projects in various areas in Javakhk.

The high rate of unemployment, lack of access to healthcare in rural areas, and systematic governmental neglect have severely marginalized the Armenian population of Javakhk. In response to their alarming living conditions, the ARS Javakhk Fund has initiated several year-round programs focusing on health care, youth, education, social assistance, and Armenian culture.

The event is free and open to the public.